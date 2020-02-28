Deutsche Bank Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.62. 3,584,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $181.06 and a twelve month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $107,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,634,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.