Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.09-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.51 million.Dycom Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to (0.09)-0.08 EPS.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 38,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,344. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.