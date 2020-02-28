Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

