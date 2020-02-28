Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 6,853,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,223. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock worth $10,684,122. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

