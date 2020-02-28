EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-3.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-3.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,270. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

