Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million. Extended Stay America updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78 to $0.90 EPS.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 210,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

