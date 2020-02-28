Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million. Extended Stay America updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78 to $0.90 EPS.
Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 210,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.
