FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the January 30th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FFBW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663. FFBW has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FFBW by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

