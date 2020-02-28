Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

GILD stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,774,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,037,232. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

