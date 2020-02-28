Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,462. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

