Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 602,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

