Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.21)-(0.15) EPS.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.66. 144,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.