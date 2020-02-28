Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular acquired 40,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,546 shares of company stock valued at $104,799. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

