Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Feb 28th, 2020

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.69. Interface also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 50,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $944.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TILE. BidaskClub raised Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

