Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,739.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 5,815,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,256. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

