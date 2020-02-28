Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60), RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. 51,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.00. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

