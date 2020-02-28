iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.91. 19,515,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.