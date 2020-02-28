iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 6,907,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,076. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

