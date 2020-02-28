iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 957,467 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $225.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.