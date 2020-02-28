JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $80.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.29.

VC stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Visteon by 81.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

