Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Giovanni Rizzo Purchases 2,000 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Giovanni Rizzo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.87 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,740.00 ($15,418.44).

Shares of Jumbo Interactive stock traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching A$11.05 ($7.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,442 shares. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$19.05. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a 52 week low of A$10.10 ($7.16) and a 52 week high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The company has a market capitalization of $689.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.49%.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

