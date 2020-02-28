KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279,949 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises 1.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

In other news, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

