Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 269,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 390,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 2,587,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,236. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

