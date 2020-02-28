Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 308,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $388.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMRK. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

