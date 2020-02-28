LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after buying an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,843 shares of company stock worth $8,048,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 961,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

