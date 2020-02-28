Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million.

MIC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 71,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

