Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 1.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Masco by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

