Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 409,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

