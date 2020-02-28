McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

McColl’s Retail Group stock traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 33.90 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 256,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.71. McColl’s Retail Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

