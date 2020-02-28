Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.4% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,786. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

