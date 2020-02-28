Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,299. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 160.97% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

