Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

CG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.