Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s (MNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNR. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

MNR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,772,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,752. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $280,919. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

