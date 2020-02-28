Morgan Stanley Trims TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $140.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after buying an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

