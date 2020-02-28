Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 451,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 756,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.