MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $72.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.82. 912,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $36,612,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $22,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 243,209 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

