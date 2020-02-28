Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.09.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

