National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,606 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

