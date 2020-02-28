National Asset Management Inc. Buys 568 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.