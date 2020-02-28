National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,951 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,626,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

