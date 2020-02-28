National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,002. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

