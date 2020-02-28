National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 20.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 38.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.64. 5,913,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

