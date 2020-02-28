National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.80. 5,188,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,431. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.27 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average is $225.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

