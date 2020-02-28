National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $68.82. 4,862,719 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

