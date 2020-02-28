National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $21,915,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $599,350.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,617.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,419. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. 2,457,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,208. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.