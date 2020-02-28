National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.69. 3,827,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

