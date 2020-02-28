National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. 6,204,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.53. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

