National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,191,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,536,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

