National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,365. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.