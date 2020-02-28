National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

Biogen stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.39. 2,396,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

