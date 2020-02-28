National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

FISV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,131,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

